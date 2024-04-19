Stingrays Goalies Called up as Mitchell Gibson Recalled by Washington and Garin Bjorklund Reassigned to Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has recalled goaltender Mitchell Gibson and re-assigned goaltender Garin Bjorklund from South Carolina to Hershey. Both goaltenders will be available for their respective clubs for their playoff runs.

Gibson finished his rookie season in South Carolina with a 22-14-3 record. The first-year netminder posted a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. The 6'2", 204-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in minutes played (2,532), tied for second in games played and tied for fifth in wins. The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has also appeared in two games with the Hershey Bears (AHL), posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Gibson made his AHL debut against the Bridgeport Islanders on October 22, 2023, stopping 21 of 23 shots in the Bears' 3-2 overtime win.

Before turning pro, Gibson appeared in 27 games for Harvard University (NCAA) in 2022-23, posting a record of 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson ranked third among ECAC goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage. Gibson, who helped guide Harvard to its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, was named to the All-ECAC Hockey Second Team. In 80 career NCAA games at Harvard, Gibson posted a record of 47-25-6 with six shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage.

Bjorklund, 21, went 14-11-1 in 27 games with the Stingrays this season. He recorded a 3.33 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. He earned his first professional shutout with a 36-save performance on February 2 at Atlanta. He won seven of his last eleven starts of the season. Bjorklund is in his second season of professional hockey and is on an NHL contract with the Capitals.

The native of Calgary, Alberta, was limited to one game with South Carolina last season due to an injury, and he posted his first professional win on April 15, 2023, versus Jacksonville.

