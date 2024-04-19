K-Wings Drop OT Game 1 to Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played physical hockey throughout but ultimately fell to the Toledo Walleye in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center Friday, 3-2 in overtime.

The Walleye scored the game-winner at the 2:29 mark of overtime.

Ayden MacDonald (1) opened the scoring with a tip-in from the slot at the 9:50 mark of the first period. Evan Dougherty (1) took the initial shot from the right point while Michael Joyaux (1) notched the secondary assist.

MacDonald (2) struck again with a one-timer from between the circles on the power play at the 12:58 mark. Pristine extra-man puck movement from David Keefer (1) and Erik Bradford (1) opened up the middle to give MacDonald shooting space.

Toledo got on the board at the 13:25 mark and tied the game 2-2 at 18:29.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-1) was fantastic and made 37 saves on 40 shots faced.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 40-27.

No. 4 Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:15 p.m. EDT against No. 1 Toledo for Game 2 of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs in the Central Division Semifinals at Huntington Center.

