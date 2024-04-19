Mariners Hang on for 2-1 Win over Thunder

GLENS FALLS - The Maine Mariners held on for a 2-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,014 at Cool Insuring Arena. With the win, Maine took a 1-0 series lead.

Maine scored the lone goal of the first period as Adam Mechura tipped in an Alex Kile slap pass on the power play for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Mechura's first of the playoffs with assists from Kile and Gabriel Chicoine and Adirondack trailed by one after 20 minutes, despite a 15-7 shot advantage.

Wyllum Deveaux took advantage of a great bounce to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead. Behind the net of goaltender Isaac Poulter, the puck deflected off the end wall and right out to the side of the crease. Deveaux tapped the puck into the open net for his first of the playoffs, unassisted, at 7:49 of period two.

Adirondack got on the board on the power play as Tristan Ashbrook fired a rebound chance by goaltender Brad Arvanitis and the Thunder trailed 2-1. The goal came at 11:41 of the second frame with assists from Shane Harper and Connor Blake and took the one-goal deficit into the final period.

The Thunder held the Mariners to just one shot in the third period, however, were unable to tie the game in the 2-1 loss. Isaac Poulter stopped 19 of 21 in the loss and Brad Arvanitis denied 35 of 36 in the win.

