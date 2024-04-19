ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 19, 2024:
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve
Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Logan Neaton, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster
Delete Oskari Salminen, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mason Kohn, F activated from reserve
Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
