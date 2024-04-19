ECHL Transactions - April 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 19, 2024:

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Logan Neaton, G signed ATO, added to playoff roster

Delete Oskari Salminen, G recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mason Kohn, F activated from reserve

Delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jaden Shields, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Albrecht, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

