Idaho vs. Allen Mountain Division Semifinals Series Preview

April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads begin their quest for their third Kelly Cup after finishing the regular season with the third best record (48-20-2-2, 100pts, .694%) in the ECHL, second in the Mountain Division, and head to the ECHL Kelly Playoffs for the 18th time in franchise history in 19 opportunities. The Allen Americans are also looking to capture their third Kelly Cup finishing the season third place in the Mountain Division (33-35-3-1, 70pts, .486%) as they have qualified for playoffs in eight of nine years.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

Game 1 vs. Allen - Monday, Apr. 22 at 7:10 p.m.

Game 2 vs. Allen - Wednesday, Apr. 24 at 7:10 p.m.

Game 3 at Allen - Friday, Apr. 26 at 6:10 p.m.

Game 4 at Allen - Saturday, Apr. 27 at 3:10 p.m.

Game 5 at Allen - Sunday, Apr. 28 at 3:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)

Game 6 vs. Allen - Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 7:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)

Game 7 vs. Allen - Wednesday May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (*If Necessary*)

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS

IDAHO ALLEN

RECORD: 48-20-2-2 33-35-3-1

POINTS: 100 70

WIN PERCENTAGE: .694 .486

HOME RECORD: 24-9-2-1 17-18-1-0

ROAD RECORD: 24-11-0-1 16-17-2-1

GOALS FOR: 2nd (303, 4.21) 12th (233, 3.24)

GOALS AGAINST: 17th (242, 3.36) 26th (276, 3.83)

PENALTY MINUTES AVG PER GAME: 20th (11.53) 2nd (16.82)

POWER PLAY: 1st (71/249, 28.5%) 14th (49/243, 20.2%)

HOME POWER PLAY: 2nd (33/116, 28.4%) 19th (23/122, 18.9%)

ROAD POWER PLAY: 1st (34/114, 29.8%) 11th (26/121, 21.5%)

PENALTY KILL: 14th (53/255, 79.2%) 18th (62/285, 78.2%)

PENALTY KILL HOME: 24th (33/126, 73.8%) 23rd (38/146, 74%)

PENALTY KILL AWAY: 6th (20/129, 84.5%) 9th (24/139, 82.7%)

SHORT HANDED GOALS FOR: T6th (6) T4th (8)

SHORT HANDED GOALS AGAINST: T6th (7) T4th (9)

SHOTS FOR: 2nd (35.79) 22nd (30.22)

SHOTS AGAINST: 18th (32.35) 27th (39.90)

OUTSHOOTING OPPONENT: 44 (29-12-1-2) 10 (5-5-0-0)

OUTSHOT BY OPPONENT: 24 (16-7-1-0) 60 (26-30-3-1)

SCORING FIRST: 40 (34-3-1-2) 32 (22-8-1-1-)

1- GOAL GAMES: 25 (16-5-2-2) 25 (16-5-3-1)

2- GOAL GAMES: 14 (11-3-0-0) 9 (5-4-0-0)

3- GOAL GAMES: 19 (12-7-0-0) 19 (13-6-0-0)

LEADING AFTER 1ST: 22-3-1-1 16-1-1-1

TIED AFTER 1ST: 18-5-0-0 10-17-1-0

TRAILING AFTER 1ST: 8-12-1-1 7-17-1-0

LEADING AFTER 2ND: 36-1-1-1 25-2-1-1

TIED AFTER 2ND: 7-0-1-1 2-5-1-0

TRAILING AFTER 2ND: 5-19-0-1 6-28-1-0

HEAD-TO-HEAD VS. ALLEN REGULAR SEASON

The Steelheads and Americans squared off against one another 11 times in the regular season with Idaho collecting a (8-3-0-0) record in the head-to-head series. Idaho won seven of eight games against Allen in Boise with their only loss coming in the first game of the season of the season back on Oct. 20 by a score of 5-2. Allen took two of three games when the two clubs met for a three-in-three weekend in Texas to wrap up 2023. See below for a breakdown of the head-to-head series.

GOAL SCORING

Idaho scored 49 goals in 11 games against Allen this season for an average of (4.45). They produced four or more goals in eight of the contests. Idaho produced eight goals on Oct. 21 in a 8-5 victory, one of three times on the season they scored eight goals in a contest. Collectively against the Americans they scored five goals four times, two goals twice, while scoring three, four, and six on one occasion.

GOALS AGAINST

The Americans scored 35 goals against the Steelheads in the season series an average of (3.18). Idaho held Allen to two or fewer goals in six of the 11 games as Allen scored one goal twice, two goals four times, five goals three times, and six goals once.

POWER PLAY

Idaho went (10-for-53, 18.9%) on the man advantage in the head-to-head series including (6-for-39, 15.4%) in Boise and (4-for-14, 28.5%) in Allen. They tallied a power-play goal in eight of the 11 games, five of eight in Boise, and in all three in Allen. They went 2-for-8 on Nov. 17 in a 5-1 win in Boise and Dec. 30 in a 5-1 win at Allen.

PENALTY KILL

The Steelheads went (42-for-51, 82.4%) on the penalty kill allowing a power-play goal against in seven of the 11 games. Idaho went (18-for-18, 100%) in Allen on the penalty kill while going (31-for-41, 75.6%) in Boise.

PREVIOUS PLAYOFF SERIES WITH ALLEN

Idaho and Allen have met three times in the playoffs before (2023, 2018, 2016) including two times in the first round. The Steelheads defeated the Americans in the Mountain Division Finals last season in five games to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth time in franchise history, first since 2013 where they fell in five games to Stockton. A full breakdown of the previous three playoff series between the two team's is below:

2023 Mountain Division Finals (Idaho 4-1)

- (1) Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans (2)

o May 5 at Allen Idaho (5) Allen (4)

o May 10 at Idaho Idaho (6) Allen (2)

o May 12 at Idaho Allen (7) Idaho (2)

o May 13 at Idaho Idaho (9) Allen (3)

o May 14 at Idaho Idaho (6) Allen (0)

2018 Mountain Division Semifinals (Idaho 4-3)

- (2) Idaho Steelheads vs. Allen Americans (3)

o April 13 at Idaho Allen (3) Idaho (2)

o April 14 at Idaho Allen (5) Idaho (4)

o April 18 at Allen Allen (5) Idaho (3)

o April 20 at Allen Idaho (2) Allen (1)

o April 22 at Allen Idaho (2) Allen (1)

o April 24 at Idaho Idaho (6) Allen (3)

o April 25 at Idaho Idaho (3) Allen (1)

2016 Conference Quarterfinals (Allen 4-3)

- (4) Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads (5)

o April 14 at Allen Idaho (3) Allen (1)

o April 16 at Allen Allen (3) Idaho (1)

o April 20 at Idaho Allen (3) Idaho (1)

o April 22 at Idaho Idaho (3) Allen (1)

o April 23 at Idaho Idaho (7) Allen (1)

o April 26 at Allen Allen (3) Idaho (2) OT

STEELHEADS WITH PROFESSIONAL PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE

Idaho released its playoff roster on Monday consisting of 22 players including 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. Click HERE for details.

10 of the 22 players were on last year's playoff roster including; Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White, Demetrious Koumontzis, Jade Miller, Willie Knierim, Jordan Kawaguchi, Nick Canade, Matt Register, and Patrick Kudla. 15 of the 20 skaters have ECHL playoff experience as Lynden McCallum, Mark Rassell, Will Merchant, Jake Murray, and Joe Gatenby have played with other teams. Both goaltenders have not seen ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff experience.

The Steelheads have eight rookies on the roster; four forwards, three defensemen, and one goalie while they have three veterans; two forwards and one defenseman.

Matt Register - The veteran defenseman is appearing in his ninth ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs having spent parts of 11 seasons in the league. Last season he played in 15 of Idaho's 20 games tallying 14 points (1G, 13A) tying for second amongst league blueliners. He is one of six skaters in league history to have won three Kelly Cup's having done so in three straight years (Allen 2016) and Colorado (2017 + 2018) while also reaching the finals with Idaho last season and Toledo in 2019. He is the only defenseman in league history to have been named MVP of the Playoffs doing so in 2017 posting 24 points (8G, 16A) in 20 games. The Calgary, AB native is the ECHL's all-time leader with 146 postseason games played and 87 postseason assists while ranking second with 114 postseason points, four shy of moving into first place all-time.

A.J. White - The Captain is appearing in his fifth ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, fourth with Idaho, having spent eight seasons in the league. Last season he played in all 20 games totaling 13 points (6G, 7A). In 45 postseason games he has collected 22 points (10G, 12A). In 2017-18 he helped Idaho pull the reverse sweep over Allen in seven games of the Division Semifinals before eventually falling to the Colorado Eagles in four games of the Division Finals. In 2018-19 helped lead the Steelheads past the Grizzlies in five games of the Division Semifinals before losing to the Tulsa Oilers in the Division Finals in six games. In 2020-21 as the Grizzlies were defeated three games to none in the Western Conference Semifinals with only eight teams partaking in playoffs that season.

Will Merchant - The third veteran on the roster is appearing in his fourth Kelly Cup Playoffs, all with Idaho, previously skating in 17 games totaling (1G, 4A). His one goal came against Allen in 2018 helping pull of the reverse sweep while also appearing in the 2017 and 2019 playoffs.

Wade Murphy - Appearing in his first Kelly Cup Playoffs last season in his fifth ECHL season he lead the postseason with 12 goals while tying for first with five power-play scores and 20 overall points. He recorded Idaho's fifth ECHL playoff hat trick last season vs. Allen in a 9-3 win on May 13, Game Four, leading the series with 10 points and seven goals. He captured the Pokal Slovenjie Championship two seasons ago.

Mark Rassell - Idaho's regular season goal leader (32G, 43GP) has appeared in 13 Kelly Cup Playoff games registering 10 points (5G, 5A) with the Fort Wayne Komets in 2022 and 2023.

Ty Pelton-Byce - Collected 17 points (9G, 8A) appearing in all 20 games last season in his first playoff experience. He scored the overtime winner in Game Four of Round One vs. Utah.

Lynden McCallum - Played in seven games with Fort Wayne scoring a goal and adding an assist in 2022.

Demetrios Koumontzis - Appeared in Game Four of Round One vs. Utah last season and Game's 1 and 3 in Round Two vs. Allen.

Jade Miller - Skated in all 20 games last season notching eight points (3G, 5A). He was a member of the South Carolina Stingrays in 2021 reaching the Kelly Cup Finals but did not appear in any postseason games.

Willie Knierim - Appeared in all 20 games last season notching 11 points (5G, 6A) scoring the overtime winner in Game's Three and Five of Round One vs. Utah.

Jordan Kawaguchi - Skated in 16 last season recording 14 points (4G, 10A).

Nick Canade - Appeared in 10 games last year tallying four assists.

Jake Murray - Skated in nine games with the Cincinnati Cyclones last season.

Joe Gatenby - Has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs in all four seasons now that he has played in the ECHL. Collectively he has played 14 games tallying five points (3G, 2A) having been with Greenville the last two years and Atlanta in 2018.

Patrick Kudla - Finished third amongst league defenders last year with 13 points (1G, 12A) appearing in all 20 games.

Tickets are on sale NOW with Idaho hosting Games One and Two April 22 and 24. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on 95.3 FM and 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.