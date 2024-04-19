Admirals Bring Aboard Goaltender Neaton

April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have signed goaltender Logan Neaton to an Amateur Tryout Contract. He has joined the team in Trois-Rivières ahead of tonight's Game 2 against the Lions.

Neaton, 25, was signed after goaltender Oskari Salminen was reassigned by Winnipeg to Manitoba yesterday. The Brighton, MI native was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 6'4, 205-pound goaltender recently completed his third year at Miami University (Ohio). He played in 23 games with the Redhawks this season. Neaton also spent two seasons at UMASS-Lowell University.

--

The Admirals face the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals TONIGHT at 7:00 PM. Join Admirals' staff members and fans at the Waterside District in Downtown Norfolk for the Official Playoff Watch Party! Pregame coverage of tonight's game will begin at 6:35 PM on FloHockey and Mixlr.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.