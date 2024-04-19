Toledo's Hawkins Named 2023-24 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2023-24.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Patrick Curry of Kansas City finished second, followed by Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier, Erik Bradford of Kalamazoo and Maine's Alex Kile.
Named to the All-ECHL First Team for the second consecutive season, Hawkins led the ECHL during the 2023-24 season with 40 goals, 93 points, 34 power-play points and 346 shots on goal, while he was tied for the league lead with 15 power-play goals, was tied for sixth with 54 assists and tied for 10th with six game-winning goals.
Hawkins, who represented the Walleye at the 2024 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, recorded at least one point in 54 of his 70 games this season. He had a pair of 14-game point streaks during the season (Dec. 8-Jan. 10 and Feb. 4-Mar. 10), and went more than two games without picking up at least a point on only two occasions during the season.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2023-24 Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets
2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 19, 2024
- Toledo's Hawkins Named 2023-24 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player - ECHL
- Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Most Valuable Player - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Bring Aboard Goaltender Neaton - Norfolk Admirals
- Idaho vs. Allen Mountain Division Semifinals Series Preview - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Goalies Called up as Mitchell Gibson Recalled by Washington and Garin Bjorklund Reassigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #3 Begins May 25 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.