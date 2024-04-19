Mavericks Take 3-0 Series Lead with Win
April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-1 to Kansas City at the BOK Center on Friday night,
Justin Nachbaur opened the scoring with 5:54 remaining in the opening period, coming from the bench on a breakaway before snapping a finish past Julian Junca.
Jeremy McKenna potted the lone goal of the second period 2:05 into the frame, putting the Mavericks up 2-0 through two.
Jamie Rome cut the Mavericks' lead to 2-1 with 15:05 remaining in the contest, finishing a rebound for the first postseason finish of the rookie's career. Patrick Curry netted his second empty-net goal of the series, closing the score 3-1.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Monday, April 22, at 7:05 p.m. for an elimination game four.
--
