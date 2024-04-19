Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Most Valuable Player

April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL League MVP for the 2023-2024 season.

The native of Macomb, Michigan led the ECHL this season with 40 goals, 93 points, and 34 power play points, and tied for the league-lead with 15 power play goals. His 346 shots also led the league, and he finished sixth in assists (54) and 10th in game-winning goals (six). This continues an honor year for Hawkins after landing on the ECHL First Team for a second consecutive year and being named captain for the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Hawkins was consistent all season long, collecting at least one point in 54 of his 70 games played this season. He posted a pair of 14-game point streaks during the year (December 8 through January 10 and February 4 through March 10). The 29-year-old posted a season-high with four points and three goals on February 16 at Cincinnati while collecting three assists on March 23 at Indy. He collected 20 points (6G, 14A) over 14 December games and picked up a season-high with 11 shots on April 13 vs. Fort Wayne.

This season, Hawkins moved up the Toledo Walleye all-time rankings as his 188 games played for the Walleye is seventh in the franchise, his 114 goals is second behind only Shane Berschbach's 116, his 124 assists is third, while his 238 points is second again to Berschbach (393).

The only other players in Toledo ECHL history to receive the league MVP honor were Josh Kestner in the 2019-2020 season and Andrew Williamson for the Toledo Storm in the 1999-2000 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.