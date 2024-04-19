Mariners Top Thunder in Game 1

April 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners edged out the Adirondack Thunder 2-1 on Friday night at the Cool Insuring Arena, winning Game 1 of the best-of-seven North Division Semifinals series. Wyllum Deveaux scored the game-winning goal while Brad Arvanitis stopped 35 of 36 in between the pipes.

Maine's Adam Mechura scored a power play goal at 12:46 of the opening period to draw first blood in the series. Alex Kile fed a pass to Mechura in the slot for a redirect high over Thunder goaltender Isaac Poulter, and Maine led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

At 7:49 of the 2nd period, Wyllum Deveaux made the 2-0 when he scooped up a puck off the side of the Thunder net and slipped it in past an unsuspecting Poulter. A few minutes later, after a high-sticking double minor penalty, Tristian Ashbrook jumped on a rebound to get the Thunder on the board, trailing by one. Maine maintained its one goal lead headed to the third.

The third period was a defensive battle, with the Mariners registering just one shot on goal, but holding the Thunder to only six. A late penalty kill allowed the Mariners to carry momentum into the final minutes, where they were able to close it out.

The victory was the first road playoff win in Mariners franchise history, and represents the first time they hold a series lead.

The Mariners and Thunder will play Game 2 on Sunday in Glens Falls, with a 5 PM puck drop. The game will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. Three Dollar Deweys in downtown Portland will also carry the live broadcast. The series shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) on Friday, April 26th, Saturday the 27th, and Sunday 28th. Game 3 is a 7:15 PM puck drop with Game 4 at 6 PM and Game 5 (if necessary) at 3 PM. Tickets for all first-round home playoff games are on sale now at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

