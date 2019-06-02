Stingers Win Streak Ends

June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





La Crosse, WI - The Stingers suffer a hard loss that breaks their five-game winning streak. Two tough innings for Willmar was the difference in the game.

The Stingers scored first in the top of the third due to miscues by the Logger's defense. Stingers 3-0. The Lumberman answered back immediately by collecting five runs, on five hits, and one error. Bryant Claunch (North Alabama) came into relieve, stopping the bleeding to keep the score at 5-3 Loggers.

Brock Anderson (North Dakota State) started the scoring in the fourth for the Stingers with a double bringing in Bordewick and Fowler. Later in the inning Sam Baier stole home to put the Stingers back on top 7-5.

The Stingers ran into trouble in the seventh. Walks, hits, an error and a balk allowed the Loggers to run away with the game. Seven runs scored bringing the score to 12-7 Loggers.

The Stingers were able to score two more runs in the eighth for an attempt at a comeback. Andrew Lucas (Cal-State Northridge) doubled scoring Criquet-Danielson and Bohning. The Stingers were held off for a final score of 13-9 Loggers.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.