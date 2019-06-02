Stingers Win Streak Ends
June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
La Crosse, WI - The Stingers suffer a hard loss that breaks their five-game winning streak. Two tough innings for Willmar was the difference in the game.
The Stingers scored first in the top of the third due to miscues by the Logger's defense. Stingers 3-0. The Lumberman answered back immediately by collecting five runs, on five hits, and one error. Bryant Claunch (North Alabama) came into relieve, stopping the bleeding to keep the score at 5-3 Loggers.
Brock Anderson (North Dakota State) started the scoring in the fourth for the Stingers with a double bringing in Bordewick and Fowler. Later in the inning Sam Baier stole home to put the Stingers back on top 7-5.
The Stingers ran into trouble in the seventh. Walks, hits, an error and a balk allowed the Loggers to run away with the game. Seven runs scored bringing the score to 12-7 Loggers.
The Stingers were able to score two more runs in the eighth for an attempt at a comeback. Andrew Lucas (Cal-State Northridge) doubled scoring Criquet-Danielson and Bohning. The Stingers were held off for a final score of 13-9 Loggers.
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2019
- Green Bay Completes First Shutout of the Season - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Win Streak Ends - Willmar Stingers
- Rafters Split Series with Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Steiger Homers Twice, Rox Fall to Larks in Front of Great Crowd - St. Cloud Rox
- Chinooks Drop Fifth Straight Game - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mallards Beat Woodchucks 4-3 in Thrilling Fashion - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Finish Opening Weekend with Close Series against Madison - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Duluth Huskies Defeat Eau Claire Express 11-5 on Opening Day - Duluth Huskies
- Early Lead Spoiled as Bucks Fall 8-5 to Rochester - Waterloo Bucks
- Rafters Go for Road Sweep in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Patrick Blanks Bombers over Seven as Pit Spitters Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Bombers Offense Sputters in Loss to Traverse City - Battle Creek Bombers
- Duluth Huskies Host Eau Claire Express in Home Opener - Duluth Huskies
- Duluth Huskies Recognize Recipient of 'Share the Glove' - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Offense Steals Show in Win over Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers with a Dominant Win - Willmar Stingers
- Express Rally Past Huskies 9-4 - Duluth Huskies
- St. Cloud Rallies, Falls Late to Bismarck in Front of Big Crowd - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.