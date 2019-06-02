Early Lead Spoiled as Bucks Fall 8-5 to Rochester

June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Although they led 5-1 through five, Waterloo (4-2) fell in an 8-5 ballgame to the Rochester Honkers (4-2) on Sunday afternoon.

A five-run Honkers half of the sixth doomed the Bucks, as four unearned runs scored following a two-out error. Following the bases-loading error, three straight Rochester hits plated four runs.

Dylan Phillips (1-3, BB, R, HR, 3 RBI) led the way at the plate with a two-run homer in the second inning.

Justin Beyer cruised through 4.0 innings of one-run baseball in his Bucks debut. The righty scattered four hits and two walks while striking out two.

The Bucks return to Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Monday evening to begin a four-game homestand, meeting the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m.

Box Score

https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/2019/06/02/early-lead-spoiled-as-bucks-fall-8-5-to-rochester/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.