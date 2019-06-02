Patrick Blanks Bombers over Seven as Pit Spitters Sweep

Traverse City, MI - After winning the first game of each of their first two series and failing to come away with a sweep, Chad Patrick made sure that trend would not continue for the Pit Spitters. He fired the Pit Spitters to a 4-0 victory at Pit Spitters Park Sunday, allowing only one hit and one walk, while striking out three, earning his first win of the season.

The Pit Spitters struck first in the second inning behind back to back RBI singles from third basemen Danny Dopp and first basemen Jake Arnold, plating Andrew Morrow and Chase Andrews. They added on a run in the third after loading the bases to start the inning on a Andrews sacrifice fly, and a fourth run in the fourth with Jake Arnold coming around to score after his leadoff triple.

The potent Battle Creek Bombers attack was limited for the second straight game by Pit Spitter pitching, as they were only able to scratch out one hit and four walks on the afternoon. Garett Simmons and John Beuckelaere each provided a scoreless inning in relief of Patrick.

The Pit Spitters return to action Monday with a 6:35 p.m. road tilt with the Kenosha Kingfish. The Pit Spitters return home Friday, June 7, with a 7:05 p.m. matchup also against the Kingfish. Friday will be "Fireworks Friday," with a postgame fireworks display. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

