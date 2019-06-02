Rafters Go for Road Sweep in Green Bay

June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Green Bay, Wis. - One day after snagging a 12-6 win from the Green Bay Booyah (3-2), the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-3) travel to Green Bay for game two of a two-game set at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday night.

The Rafters offense came to life Saturday night in the series opener. Wisconsin Rapids put up 12 runs for their first double-digit offensive performance of the season. Josh Nicoloff posted three RBIs and pitcher Chris Sparks got the win in relief.

Nathan Hemmerling is expected to start on the mound for Rapids. The 6-2 righty from Lakeland University started the season opener for the Rafters, pitching one clean inning before the game was suspended due to weather. The Booyah are projected to start Jaret Godman, a right-handed pitcher out of Oklahoma.

Sunday night's game is the second of twelve meetings between the two Great Lakes West division teams. The Rafters return to historic Witter Field Monday night for a matchup with the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Bang for Your Buck Monday.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.