Green Bay Completes First Shutout of the Season

Ashwaubenon, WI - One twin brother on the mound, one twin brother behind the plate, and a 7-0 Booyah victory at home for the first time at Capital Credit Union Park.

Jaret Godman was spectacular in his first start with the Booyah this season, going six innings and striking out seven batters, throwing a total of 89 pitches. After the game, Godman talked about how he's never felt a group so close after only spending six days together.

At the plate, Green Bay scored three times in the second inning off of four singles, including an RBI single from Ty Herrenbruck. Then, Zack Raabe singled into right field plating two runs before he was thrown out on his way to second. Green Bay took a 3-0 into the third, and never let up the lead after that.

In the sixth inning, the Booyah drew five walks and sent 10 batters to the plate. Justin Greene had a sacrifice fly to plate Jacob Buchberger, putting Green Bay up 4-0. Raabe picked up another RBI on a single, and two more runs scored off of walks in the inning. The Booyah went up 7-0 and finished the final three innings, completing the first shutout of the year.

Green Bay picks back up tomorrow at 11:35 a.m on the road against Fond Du Lac. Nick Riggle steps on the mound for the second time this season, looking for his first win of the year. The Dock Spiders and Booyah are both 4-2 on the year, and tied with Woodchucks for second place in the Great Lakes West Division.

