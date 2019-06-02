Duluth Huskies Defeat Eau Claire Express 11-5 on Opening Day

June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies were able to break a two-game losing streak Sunday afternoon as they down the Eau Claire Express on Wade Stadium's 2019 Opening Day.

The scoring started early as Duluth scored 3 in the top of the first inning. Nic Kent and Carter Putz both got an RBI as Bradley Zimmerman scored on an Express error to make it 3-0 Duluth early on.

The Express struck back right away as Sam Kohnle, Avery Lehman, Adam Krajewski, and Sam Stonskas all came across to score in the top of the second to take a one-run lead. The Express were able to put up another run in the 3rd after Reid Bass scored on an error to make it 5-3 in favor of Eau Claire.

Duluth struck back in the bottom of the 4th to score 3 runs after a string of singles from several Huskies. Danny Zimmerman scored on a Tyler Lozano single as Aaron Greenfield scored on a Bradley Norton sac fly. Tyler Lozano came all the way around the bases to score on a brilliant play where he stole home. Duluth would take a 6-5 lead heading into the 5th inning.

Scoring wouldn't resume until the bottom of the 7th inning when Duluth batted around and exploded for five runs to make it 11-5. Bradley Norton, Noah Marcelo, Danny Zimmerman, and Tyler Lozano were all hit by Express pitches. Nic Kent picked up his second RBI of the game on an infield single while Matt Hogan picked up his first RBI on a sac fly to score Danny Zimmerman.

The Huskies starting pitcher Dane Morrow finished the day with 6 strikeouts and gave up 5 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits through six innings of work. Jake McDonald pitched two scoreless innings in relief while Mason Bryant closed down the ninth and struck out 2 to end the contest.

Duluth won Sunday's game with a final score of 11-5 as their record improves to 4-2 on the year.

The Huskies are back home tomorrow against the St. Cloud Rox at Wade Stadium. First pitch is slated for 11:35 am and gates will open at 10:35 am. Don't forget to follow the Duluth Huskies on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don't miss out on any news or info.

