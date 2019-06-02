Rafters Split Series with Booyah
June 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Green Bay, Wis. - In game two of a two-game road series with the Green Bay Booyah (4-2), the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-4) could not find an offensive rhythm in a 7-0 loss Sunday night.
The Booyah posted three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but the Rafters defense held them scoreless over the next three frames. In the sixth inning, however, Green Bay broke the game open with four runs to take a 7-0 lead.
Despite getting hits from Richie Schiekofer, Johnny Gonzales and Anthony Galason, the Rafters could not plate a run in the game. Starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling gets the loss in four innings of work and Green Bay's Jaret Godman picks up the win.
The Rafters return home to face the Wisconsin Woodchucks at 6:35 at Historic Witter Field for Bang for Your Buck Monday. The Woodchucks are currently 4-2 on the season.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
