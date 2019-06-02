Bombers Offense Sputters in Loss to Traverse City

Battle Creek's offense failed to get advance a runner past second base in a 4-0 loss to Traverse City as the Pit Spitters swept the Bombers on Sunday. Battle Creek managed one hit, off of the bat of John Malcom in the top of the fourth, but it was quickly cancelled by a Hunter Ruhstorfer double play. Four walks allowed the Bombers to reach base, but they were unable to put together any big innings and were swept for the first time in 2019.

Chad Patrick was dominant on the mound for Traverse City, spinning seven innings of one-hit baseball, walking just one Bomber and striking out three to pick up the win. The Pit Spitters led off the scoring in the second, after Bombers starting pitcher Ty Shoaff gave up two walks before Danny Dopp and Jake Arnold each had RBI singles to give Traverse City a 2-0 lead. The Pit Spitters tacked on one more run in the third off of a Chase Andrews sacrifice flyout, and another in the fourth from a sacrifice groundout from center fielder Nick Powell.

From there, the Pit Spitters pitching staff took control. In the eighth inning, Garrett Simmons came in for Traverse City and allowed just one walk to Battle Creek. Jon Beuckelaere entered in the ninth and wiggled around a two-walk inning to end the game for Traverse City.

The Bombers bullpen was impressive once again, though. Ping-Chun Ho, Pablo Arevalo, and Gavin Stone combined for five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out eight Pit Spitters. Stone struck out the side in the eighth inning in his Battle Creek debut.

The Pit Spitters won the second game of a series for the first time in 2019, while Battle Creek dropped the final game of a series for the first time. The Pit Spitters, whose record rises to 4-2, will travel to Kenosha for a two-game set vs. the Kingfish. Battle Creek will return home for two games against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, as they face new Northwoods League member Kokomo for the first time. First pitch between the Bombers and Jackrabbits is scheduled for 7:05 on Monday night.

