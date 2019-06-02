Steiger Homers Twice, Rox Fall to Larks in Front of Great Crowd

St. Cloud, MN - Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) hit two home runs in front of a crowd of over 1,800 at the Rock Pile, but St. Cloud (2-4) dropped the series finale to Bismarck (6-0) 16-5. Ben Carew (Kent State) and Jordan Barth (Augustana) both had three hits in the game.

Steiger got the scoring going for the Rox in the bottom of the fourth inning when he drilled a solo home run over the left field wall.

St. Cloud would later plate four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run blast to left field from Steiger. Barth hit an RBI double in the inning and Dustin Wilcox (Minot State) also recorded an RBI single.

Trae Robertson (Missouri) earned the start for the Rox on the mound, making his season debut. Rhyse Dee (Wake Forest), Austin Nikolas (North Dakota State), Max Rippl (Kent State) and Garrett Delano (Brown) all saw work out of the bullpen.

The Rox begin a two-game series with the Duluth Huskies on Monday, with an 11:35 first pitch at Wade Stadium. The series finale will be at the Rock Pile on Tuesday with a 7:05 first pitch. It's Poster Schedule Giveaway Night presented by McDonald's Meats to the first 1,500 fans. Fans can also receive a certificate for a free taco from Taco John's.

