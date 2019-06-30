Stingers Win Finale against Loggers

La Crosse, WI - The Stingers beat the Loggers in the final game of the series. Willmar now has a 1.5 game lead in the Great Plains Division with two games left in the first half.

John Bezdicek (Southwest Minn. State) made the start for the Stingers. He pitched four innings for the Stingers giving up two earned runs. Bezdicek walked five Loggers and struck out six in his second start.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning. The Stingers struck first when Tyler Bosetti (Nevada) scored King on a single. Two batters later, Branden Boissiere (Arizona) advanced home on a Kevin Saenz (San Jose State) sacrifice fly to right. The third run scored during a Sam Baier (Augustana) at-bat when Bosetti crossed home on a wild pitch. 3-0 Stingers. The Loggers were able to get two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. A two-run home run brought the score to 3-2 with the Stingers still ahead.

Chris Peres (La Verne) was first in relief for Willmar, pitching the next 1.1 innings. He allowed one run off two hits in the sixth. That tied the game up 3-3. Augie Sylk (Southern California) finished the sixth for the Stingers. Sylk went on to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings for the Stingers.

In the top of the seventh, Justin King (Alabama) hit a clutch two-out double that scored Gamble. 4-3 Stingers.

Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) shut the door on the Loggers in the ninth. His pitching performance through 1.1 innings got the Stingers the much-needed win. With a final score of 4-3 in favor of Willmar, the Stingers are still on top of the Great Plains Division. The Stingers are back in action again tomorrow at Bill Taunton Stadium to face the Larks. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

