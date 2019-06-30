Bucks Fall 8-1 to Border Cats

A seven-run, four-error collapse in the seventh inning led to an 8-1 Waterloo Bucks (18-16) loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (14-19) on Sunday evening. With the loss, Waterloo stands a single game up on the Eau Claire Express with two remaining in the first half.

Jack Parkinson threw well despite taking the loss, firing 6.0 innings of one-run baseball while scattering six hits and a walk, striking out three.

Bennett Hostetler (2-4, 2B) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Bucks, including a double in the seventh that broke up a perfect game bid by Thunder Bay's starter. Waterloo's only run came on a bases-loaded walk to Blake Berry in the ninth.

Waterloo will attempt to stop their skid with a 12:35 p.m. CST start against the Border Cats on Monday, with the game broadcasted live on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

