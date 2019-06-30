Dock Spiders Swept by Rapids

June 30, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (13-20) finished up their series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (20-13) with a 5-1 loss.

The Dock Spiders sent Houston Glad (Texas Wesleyan) to the mound and he gave up two quick first inning runs, but settled in after. Glad would coast into the fifth inning keeping the offense in the game.

After getting two outs and leaving a man on second in the fifth, Glad's day was done. River Carbone (Arizona Christian) relieved Glad and gave up three runs with two outs in the fifth.

After going down 5-0, the Dock Spiders got the air sucked out of them. They wouldn't be able to gain any momentum.

A lead off single by Zack Prajzner (Notre Dame) would give the Dock Spiders their only run. Prajzner came around to score on a passed ball.

The offense only produced four hits and Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) had two of them.

The Dock Spiders come back home tomorrow night to face the Wisconsin Woodchucks. It's all you can eat Monday night at the park. Also bring your dogs to the park, as its "Bark in the Park."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.