Chinooks Win Fourth Straight

June 30, 2019 - Northwoods League





Mequon, WI - After a day filled with rain and storms, the Chinooks got good baseball weather just in time to take on the Woodchucks at 5:05 PM at Kapco Park. After a long stint in the last place in the Great Lakes West division of the Northwoods League, the Chinooks have moved out of the place with a three-game winning streak putting them a game ahead of the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders.

After a weak offensive showing last night, the Woodchucks doubled their hit total from last night with hits from Kyle Simmons and Byron Murray with neither resulting in a run for the Woodchucks in the first frame.

Myles Gayman for the Woodchucks took no time getting into his grove by striking out the Chinooks in order in the first.

With two outs in the second, Daryl Myers took a 3-2 pitch to the right-center gap for a triple but the Chinooks could not capitalize as Savier Pinelas grounded out to end the inning.

The third inning proved to be big for the Chinooks offense as a single from Cole Barr loaded the bases after Justin Olson and Jake Artz reached base. Following a strikeout to Mike Trautwein, Cameron Hart drove a double into the corner in left field scoring two and sacrifice fly from Ronnie Sweeny III made the score 3-0. Nathan Aide, Illinois commit, drove in a run on a single to left to put the Chinooks up 4-0.

In the fifth, the Woodchucks started to dig into the Chinooks lead as a single from Kaeber Rog scored Cameron Swanger putting up the Chinooks first run in the two-game series after going scoreless last night. But the Woodchucks were not done yet. With runners on first and second, Savier Pinelas made a backhanded play but threw it past second baseman Daryl Myers allowing Rog to score. And a sacrifice fly from Byron Murray scored Kyle Simmons making it 4-3 with the Chinooks still in the lead.

The Woodchucks weren't done as they tied the game at 4 in the 6th after Nolan Soliveres drove in Cameron Swanger. A baserunning blunder ended the Woodchucks inning.

In the top of the 8th, the Woodchucks loaded the bases with a chance to take the lead. Luke Sommerfeld entered the game for the Chinooks replacing Meerdink on the mound. Sommerfeld avoided the bases loaded jam keeping the score tied at 4.

The Chinooks turned their attention to the bottom of the 8th. Despite a quick first two outs, a hit from Nathan Aide and a Daryl Myers walk put two on for the Chinooks. A bloop single from Gunner Hellstrom, who entered the game at catcher, scored Aide from second putting the Chinooks in the lead, 5-4.

Closer Will Klein entered the game in the ninth for the Chinooks in a save situation. And for the second time in three days, Klein struck out the side in the 9th earning his 6th save of the season and solidifying the 5-4 win over the Woodchucks.

The Chinooks took both games from the Wisconsin Woodchucks, have built a 4 game winning streak, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Chinooks are playing their best baseball of the season and sit tied with the Green Bay Booyah for fourth place in the Great Lakes West division. The Chinooks start a series against the first place Madison Mallards tomorrow at Kapco Park with first pitch at 6:35 PM.

