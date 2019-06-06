Stingers Top the Division Standings

Bismarck, ND. - The Stingers have retaken the lead in a four-game series against the Bismarck Larks tonight. This series is for the top standing in the Great Plains Division.

Jack Zigan was just what the Stingers needed in a series tilting game. Zigan blanked the Larks through six innings of work. He gave up four hits and tallied four strikeouts.

John Trousdale (Alabama) got the job done with a ground ball scoring Baier in the first. 1-0 Stingers. Two innings later, Sam Baier (Augustana University) launched one over the left field fence for a two-run homerun bringing the score to 3-0 Stingers.

The Stingers got into some trouble in the fifth when the Larks were able to load the bases with two outs after a walk, hit batter, and an infield single. A back pick from Cal Elvers (Miami Ohio) to Bordewick got the Stingers out of a jam.

Gus Cunningham (Montevallo) came into pitch and continued where Zigan left off with two scoreless innings. Brandon Boissiere (Arizona) added on to the lead with a two-run double scoring Baier and Bohning. 5-0 Stingers. Later in the inning Trousdale singled to right bringing in Boissiere. Evan Furst (Augustana University) shut the door on the Larks in the ninth for a final score of 6-0 Stingers.

