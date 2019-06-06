Eight Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Selected in 2019 MLB Draft

FOND DU LAC, WI - The MLB Draft took place Monday, June 3rd through Wednesday, June 5th and eight Fond du Lac Dock Spiders players were selected. Six members of the 2018 team including Jacob Kostyshock, Mitch Ragan, Zach Bryant, Alex Erro, Cole Zabowski, and Zac Taylor were selected by an MLB club while Chris Cornelius and Brandon Wulff, members of the 2017 team, were selected as well.

Jacob Kostyshock, a right-handed pitcher from Arkansas, was selected in the 8th round by the Colorado Rockies with pick 249. Kostyshock pitched in 8 games for the Dock Spiders in 2018 while throwing 30.2 innings. He finished the season with 21 strikeouts and a 4.40 ERA

Mitch Ragan, a right-handed pitcher from Creighton was selected in the 15th round by the New York Mets with pick 448. Ragan started three games for the Dock Spiders in 2018 striking out 14 and posting an ERA of 3.44.

Zach Bryant, a right-handed pitcher from Jacksonville was selected in the 15th round by the Chicago Cubs with pick 462. Bryant appeared in 14 games for the Dock Spiders in 2018 recording 10 saves and posting a 2.87 ERA.

Chris Cornelius, a shortstop from Missouri, was selected in the 16th round by the Philadelphia Phillies with pick 480. Cornelius played in 44 games for the Dock Spiders in 2017 recording a .316 batting average with 3 HR and 21 RBI.

Brandon Wulff, an outfielder from Stanford, was selected in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers with pick 521. Wulff appeared in 48 games for the Dock Spiders in 2017 batting .298 while recording 9 HR and 30 RBI.

Alex Erro, an infielder from Northwestern, was selected in the 17th round by the Boston Red Sox with pick 527. Erro played in 51 games for the Dock Spiders in 2018 recording a batting average of .332 with 40 RBI.

Cole Zabowski, a first baseman from Ole Miss, was selected in the 22nd round by the Detroit Tigers with pick 652. Zabowski played in 55 games for the Dock Spiders last season posting a .307 batting average with 4 HR and 34 RBI.

Zac Taylor, an outfielder from Illinois, was selected in the 25th round by the Chicago Cubs with pick 762. Taylor played in 26 games for the Dock Spiders in 2018 batting .277 with 4 HR and 14 RBI.

