Green Bay Looks to Sweep in Madison

Madison, WI - After a dominating performance on the road in game one of a two game set between Madison and Green Bay, the Booyah look to sweep the Mallards and extend their win streak to three games.

The pitching performance from Garrett Martin, going seven innings, allowing only two runs, was one of the best starts on the season in the Northwoods League. Nate Brown and Dalton Wiggins finished the final two innings, giving up only one hit and striking out two batters.

At the dish, Green Bay hit three home runs, totaling six RBIs on the night. Nick Kreutzer and Ty Herrenbruck both hit two run bombs, with Kreutzer's homer leaving the Duck Pond. Blaise Maris tacked on the other home run with a solo shot to left field.

Tonight in Madison, Will Saxton starts for the second time this season for Green Bay. In his first start, Saxton went five innings, giving up one earned run on the road in Kalamazoo. Saxton struck out four Growlers batters as well, in a 11-4 win over Kalamazoo.

On the other side of the mound for Madison is righty AJ Archambo out of Oral Roberts. Archambo went five innings in first appearance against the Rafters, allowing one run and five hits. He currently sits at 0-0 on the season.

First pitch tonight in Madison is set for 6:05 p.m., as the Booyah seek their second three game win streak on the year,and look to give Madison back to back losses for the first time all summer.

