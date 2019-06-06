Huskies Drop Game Two 4-3

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies and the Waterloo Bucks faced off Thursday night after the Huskies took game one of the series last night by a score of 8-5 after a huge 3 run home run from Ramon Enriquez in the 10th inning.

The Bucks would strike first in game 2 of the series on a Dylan Phillips 2 RBI single that scored Jake Gitter and Bryce Wooldridge, who both got on base via walks. Caleb LittleJim would add on a 3rd run on a single that brought Dylan Phillips home on a single to make it 3-0 Waterloo early on. They would continue their scoring in the bottom of the 4th inning when Dylan Phillips scored once again, this time on a wild pitch that stretched the Bucks lead to four.

Waterloo's starting pitcher Tyler Miller would be replaced by Jimmy Smiley in the 5th inning. Miller had a strong outing as he finished with 5 hits, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts, and gave up no runs.

Matt Hogan got the Huskies on the board in the top of the 6th with an RBI double that scored Tyler Lozano, who led off the inning with a double of his own. The Bucks lead would be cut to 3 entering the half of the 6th inning.

Danny Zimmerman continued the scoring in the top of the 7th on a single that scored Lance Ford to make it 4-2 in favor of Waterloo. Jonathan Pierce would then come in to relieve Alex Rao who exited after surrendering 4 runs on 4 hits and struck out 4 in 6 IP.

Neither team would score until the Huskies caught a break in the top of the 9th when Ramon Enriquez came home on an error by the Bucks right fielder to make it 4-3. But Alec Holcomb would shut the door right away when he struck out Matt Hogan to end the game.

