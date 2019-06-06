Rafters Look to Bounce Back against Chinooks
June 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After coming up just short in a tight 7-6 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-7), the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-6) look to even the series at home on Thursday night.
The Rafters struck first with four runs in the opening frame and later retook the lead after falling behind. Ultimately, however, a ninth-inning surge by Lakeshore would be the difference.
Richie Schiekofer went 3-for-4 in the loss, scoring two runs. He now leads the Rafters with a .484 batting average through nine games. Jake Dunham leads the team in RBIs, plating six runs on the season.
Neil Abbatiello is projected to start on the mound for Wisconsin Rapids tonight. He pitched a no-decision in his first outing of the season, going five innings and striking out five batters. Austin Edwards, who has an 0-1 record, is expected to start for Lakeshore.
The Rafters play two more with the Chinooks on the road Friday and Saturday before the team returns home Sunday for a 4:05 game against the Madison Mallards.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
