Rafters Look to Bounce Back against Chinooks

June 6, 2019 - Northwoods League





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After coming up just short in a tight 7-6 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-7), the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-6) look to even the series at home on Thursday night.

The Rafters struck first with four runs in the opening frame and later retook the lead after falling behind. Ultimately, however, a ninth-inning surge by Lakeshore would be the difference.

Richie Schiekofer went 3-for-4 in the loss, scoring two runs. He now leads the Rafters with a .484 batting average through nine games. Jake Dunham leads the team in RBIs, plating six runs on the season.

Neil Abbatiello is projected to start on the mound for Wisconsin Rapids tonight. He pitched a no-decision in his first outing of the season, going five innings and striking out five batters. Austin Edwards, who has an 0-1 record, is expected to start for Lakeshore.

The Rafters play two more with the Chinooks on the road Friday and Saturday before the team returns home Sunday for a 4:05 game against the Madison Mallards.

