Mallards Close out Series against Green Bay at Home

Madison, WI - Last night, the Mallards (8-1) win streak officially came to an end. The Mallards were defeated 10-2 on their home field by in-state rival, the Green Bay Booyah (6-3).

The Green Bay bats were loud right from the start to throw off the Mallards. Green Bay scored four runs right away in the top of the first. The runs were earned off of one walk and a two-run home run by Nick Kreutzer (Arkansas Pine Bluff), followed by a solo home run hit by Blaise Maris (Florida Tech).

Unable to quickly respond, the Mallard bats remained silent until the seventh inning. Drew Benefield (Louisville) hammered a two-run home run to put the Mallards on the board, trailing 9-2. Later, Benefield was named Impact Player of the Night for his contribution.

To top off the evening, Green Bay scored one more run in the top of the ninth to make the final score 10-2.

Despite the loss, the Mallards remain in first place in the Great Lakes West division. Tonight the Mallards have a chance to even the series and jump back into the win column.

On the mound to start game two is RHP A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts). This marks Archambo's second start for the team, his first was against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on May 31. During his first start, Archambo earned the win by powering through five solid innings, earning three strikeouts and allowing only one walk.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. This evening is Superhero Night at the Duck Pond, presented by SSM Health. There will be guest appearances by Batman, Iron Man and Wonder Women. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

