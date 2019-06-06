Huskies Outlast Bucks in Extra Innings

June 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies defeated the Waterloo Bucks after a big 10th inning on Wednesday night.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings before the Huskies broke through on a 2-run error by Sam Olson at shortstop off the bat of Aaron Greenfield.

The Huskies would add two more runs in the fourth on a single by Matt Hogan which scored Ramon Enriquez. After stealing second, Hogan would come around to score on a single by Noah Marcelo. Duluth added another run in the 5th on a groundout by Aaron Greenfield scoring Lance Ford from third.

Momentum would shift when the Bucks scored three of their own in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game at five.

Both teams remained scoreless after that until extra innings when the Huskies scored three in the top of the tenth. After Nic Kent stole third base he would come in to score on a wild pitch. Danny Zimmerman then laced a single to center field before Ramon Enriquez launched a two-run home run to give the Huskies a three-run lead.

Waterloo was held off the scoreboard in the bottom of the tenth giving the Huskies the 8-5 win.

The Huskies try to extend their lead in the Great Plains East with a rematch with the Bucks tomorrow scheduled for 6:35 CST. Don't forget to follow the Huskies on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more news and information.

