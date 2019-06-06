Rafters Even Series with Convincing Win over Lakeshore

June 6, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-6) put together a strong showing in both phases of the game on their way to a 7-0 shutout win over the Lakeshore Chinooks (2-8).

The offense flexed its muscles early with two runs in the first inning, including an RBI double by Peter Matt. The Rafters added two runs in the fourth inning on RBI's by Johnny Gonzales and Rich Ciufo.

One inning later, a Jake Dunham double brought in a run and Gonzales added another RBI as the Rafters extended their lead to 6-0 in the fifth. Gonzales notched his third RBI when hit a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh to put Wisconsin Rapids on top 7-0.

Rapids got a strong tandem performance on the mound from starter Neil Abbatiello, who got the win with nine strikeouts, and reliever Nate Barnes, who pitched the final four innings. Lakeshore's starter Austin Edwards is credited with the loss.

The Rafters and Chinooks continue their season series Friday night as Wisconsin Rapids goes on the road for two games at Lakeshore. The Rafters return home Sunday for a 4:05 game against the Madison Mallards.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.