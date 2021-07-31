Stingers Take Second Straight over Duluth
July 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers win their second consecutive ballgame and beat the Huskies 15-9.
Back-to-back convincing wins for Willmar, and they had to play from behind in this one. Duluth scored the first two runs of the ballgame in the second inning. Willmar then countered with one. The Huskies responded in the third with one more to make it, at that point, 3-1, then one in the fourth to give them a 4-1 lead.
The Stingers scored five in two consecutive innings, the fourth and fifth. An RBI groundout by Jorge Lucero made it 4-2, then Drey Dirksen tied it at 4 on a two-run homer. Josh Fitzgerald doubled in Matthew Enck, then he scored on a wild pitch.
The Huskies scored three in the fifth, then in the home half of the inning, Dirksen singled home Jakob Newton to tie it at seven. Brett Hammit hit a sacrifice fly to make it 8-7, and Carter Howell extended the lead on a fielder's choice. William Hamiter doubled in two after center fielder Am,bren Voitik lost it in the lights.
Drey Dirksen hit his second homer of the game, a solo shot in the sixth. Grant Kerry hit a two-run bomb in the seventh to make it 14-7. The Huskies scored two in garbage time in the eighth, and Howell knocked in his second of the game on a single in the home eighth.
The Stingers look to win the series Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 5:05 from The Beehive.
The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
