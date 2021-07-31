Mallards Fall in Shootout against Booyah

The Madison Mallards traveled to Ashwaubenon, WI for the first game of the series against the Booyah, and lost 15-7. The Mallards now have a record of 12-11.

It was a slow start to the game for the Mallards as the Booyah got two runs in the 1st inning and the Mallards didn't get their first run until the 3rd inning as Drake Baldwin (Missouri St.) hit a single to right field to allow Alex Iadisernia (Elon) to score the Mallards first run of the game.

Mallards' pitcher Sam Vomhof (UW-Whitewater) came in the 2nd inning and went two innings, only allowing one earned run with three strikeouts.

In the 6th inning, the Booyah were up 9-3, and the Mallards then struck a comeback scoring 4 runs in one inning with JT Benson (Louisville) and Drake Baldwin (Missouri St.) advancing the runners to make the score a close one, 9-7.

After the 6th inning, the Mallards couldn't hold on as the Booyah then took off to score 6 more runs against the Mallards and to get the win of 15-7.

Next up for the Mallards is another matchup against the Booyah to end the weekend road trip in Green Bay. They will conclude the two-game series with the Booyah on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. before the Mallards head back home to face the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday at 6:35 pm.

