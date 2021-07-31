Kingfish Drop Series Finale to Pit Spitters

July 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







The Kenosha Kingfish (12-10) fell in game two of the away series to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (12-8) 7-6 Tuesday, July 27 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Kingfish took an early lead against the Pit Spitters when Mckay Barney (University of Washington) scored on a single from Justin Janas (University of Illinois) in the first inning. Kenosha doubled this lead in the third inning when they picked up another run on Janas' second single of the night that scored Xavier Watson (University of Illinois).

Half of the Kingfish runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning off of Pit Spitters starter Max Bergmann (University of Cincinnati). Both Luke Stephenson (Elon University) and Cam Collier (University of South Florida) scored on a triple from Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University), who later came around to score on a single from Barney.

Traverse City put up its first run in the bottom of the same inning as Camden Traficante (Stetson) was hit by a pitch to score Chris Monroe (University of Illinois-Springfield). The Pit Spitters put four runs up between the fifth and sixth innings off of Kingfish relievers Reed Smith (Northwestern) and Brady Kais (Marietta College) to tie the game.

Both teams failed to put up runs in the seventh inning; however, the Pit Spitters posted two runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead.

The Kingfish ultimately fell short of the comeback despite scoring one run in the top of the ninth when Barney crossed the plate on a single from Janas.

Kais takes the loss for the Kingfish after pitching three innings and giving up four earned runs on seven hits. Anthony Ramirez (California State) is credited with the win for Traverse City after throwing two scoreless innings and Joe Pace (University of Michigan) picks up the save.

Barney went 3-5 with an RBI and crossed the plate twice, Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) went 3-4 with a walk, and Janas went 3-5 with three RBIs. Together, they combined for nine of the 14 Kingfish hits.

The Kingfish will have an off day tomorrow, Wednesday July 28, before once again facing Traverse City in a two-game home series at Historic Simmons Field Thursday, July 29 at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.