Kingfish Drop Third Straight Game to the Pit Spitters

Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish (12-11) dropped game one of the home series to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-8) 2-1 Thursday, July, 29 at Historic Simmons Field.

Kingfish starter Dalton Wiggins tookÂ a no-hitter until the top of the fourth inning when Tito Flores (University of Michigan) roped a two-out double down the left field line. Flores would then come around to score on an error from Kenosha shortstop Mikey Madej (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill).

The Kingfish tied it up in the bottom of the sixth when Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) came around to score on a ground ball to the Traverse City second baseman.

The Pit Spitters took back the lead for good in the top of the seventh when a double from Crews Taylor (University of North Georgia) drove in Chris Monroe (University of Illinois-Springfield).

Wiggins is credited with the loss after pitching seven innings and giving up two runs, one of which was earned. Wyatt Rush (Michigan State) picks up the win after pitching seven innings and giving up one earned run. Morgan Lunceford (University of San Diego) gets the hold and John Beuckelaere (Madonna University) gets the save.

Mckay Barney (University of Washington) went 2-4, Liebert went 2-4 with a double and crossed the plate once and Justin Janas (University of Illinois) also went 2-4.

The Kingfish and Pit Spitters will wrap the two-game series tomorrow, July 30 at 6:05 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

