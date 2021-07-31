Mallards Head to Ashwaubenon for Weekend Set with Booyah

July 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a 3-0 shutout loss in Wisconsin Rapids on Friday night, the Madison Mallards (12-10) head to Ashwaubenon for a two-game weekend set against the Green Bay Booyah (10-12).

Last night the Mallards gave up a three-run home run in the first inning to E.J. Exposito (Long Island), but then did not allow a run for the remainder of the game, allowing just four hits on the night.

The Mallards offense had 10 hits but failed to score. New addition to the team, infielder Liam Moreno (Missouri State) led the team with three hits in his Mallards debut.

The Mallards now sit three games back of first place, which is held in a tie by Fond Du Lac and the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Green Bay, who comes into this series having lost seven in a row, now sits five games back, two back of Madison.

The Mallards lead the season series with the Booyah 4-3. These teams will match up for two this weekend and then they'll play three over two days in Madison on August 8th and 9th.

On the mound tonight for the Ducks will be left-hander Matt Haley (New Mexico). Haley has made 11 appearances on the season including just one start which came in game two of the doubleheader on Monday at Fond Du Lac. He owns a 9.20 ERA in 14.2 total innings pitched.

Starting on the mound for the Booyah will be Christian Orr (Columbia International), who will also be making just his second start. Orr has pitched well in six total appearances, owning a 1.93 ERA in 14 total innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

For Sunday's series finale, the probable starting pitchers are Justin Medlin (Arkansas State) for the Mallards and Mykel Page (Southern University and A&M College) for the Booyah.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m., with the series finale scheduled for tomorrow during the day at 1:05 p.m. Following this series, the Mallards will head back home to host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.