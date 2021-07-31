Rox Pitching Shines against Honkers in Fifth Straight Win

St. Cloud, MN - Three early runs were enough for St. Cloud (42-13) as the pitching continued to dominate in a 3-1 win over Rochester (26-28).

The Rox are still undefeated against the Honkers this season with their fifth win over Rochester. St. Cloud has now won five straight games and still holds the best record in the Northwoods League. With nine wins in the Rox' final 13 games, St. Cloud would lock up the best season by winning percentage in league history. For the full Northwoods League standings, click here.

Bryce Hackett (Tarleton State) made his first start on the mound and was phenomenal through five innings. Hackett posted five straight zeroes on the board before giving up one run in the sixth. In the end, Hackett tossed five-and-a-third innings, striking out seven and gave up just one run in the win.

The Rox' two closers both got into the game to finish off the win. Connor Barison (Washington State) got four outs, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning and tossing a perfect eighth. Kevin Davis (USC Upstate) closed it out in the ninth, retiring the side in order, for his eighth save of the year.

It was a fast start for the Rox' bats tonight as all three runs came across in the first two innings. Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) scored the first run as he walked and stole two bases to eventually come across to score. Then, Pinckney would drive in two more with a double in the second to make it 3-0 Rox.

The Rox begin a seven-game road trip tomorrow for the series finale with the Honkers. First pitch from Mayo Field in Rochester is scheduled for 5:05 pm. St. Cloud will return home to Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 9.

