Booyah Welcome Ducks

Dalton Pearson takes a big swing for the Green Bay Booyah

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday as they take on the Madison Mallards.

The Booyah fell last night to the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Capital Credit Union Park, 8-3. Dayson Croes (Quincy) cranked his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning. Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) recorded an RBI in the loss as well.

Boston Mabeus (Brigham Young) struck out nine men in his five innings of work in his first start of the season.

Green Bay will turn to Christian Orr (Columbia International) for his second start of the season. In his first start, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs in a win over the Rafters. He is 2-0 on the season with a 1.93 earned run average.

Matt Haley will start for the Mallards. He is 0-1 with a 9.20 earned run average. He has pitched 14.2 innings, allowing 14 hits, 18 runs, 15 earned runs with 15 walks and ten strikeouts.

First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Kids will be able to run the bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. Fans can stay after the game for a Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Pepsi.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

