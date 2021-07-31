Kingfish Shutout the Pit Spitters in Series Finale

July 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish (13-11) defeated the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-9) 12-0 in the series finale Friday, July, 30 at Historic Simmons Field.

Both teams were unable to score a run through the first five innings with quality outings from both starters: Kingfish starter Bryant Bagshaw (Minot State) and Pit Spitter Cade Heil (University of North Georgia).

The Kingfish scored first in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University) and a two-RBI single from Luke Stephenson (Elon University).

Kenosha added to this lead in the bottom of the seventh as two runs came across to score on an error by the Pit Spitters second baseman. A grand slam from Stephenson put the Kingfish up 9-0 heading into the eighth inning.

Kenosha picked up three more runs in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) that scored Mckay Barney (University of Washington) and two bases-loaded walks.

Bagshaw picks up the win for the Kingfish after pitching seven scoreless innings and giving up only two hits. Heil is credited with the loss after giving up three runs in the sixth inning.

Stephenson went 2-4 with a walk, a single and a grand slam which ties the single game record of seven RBIs in one game. Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) went 3-4 with three singles and crossed the plate twice, Estep went 3-4 with three singles and crossed the plate three times.

The Kingfish will start a two-game home series against the Kalamazoo Growlers tomorrow, Saturday, July 31 at 6:05 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.

