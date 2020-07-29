Stingers Take First Game of Home-And-Home in Mankato WednesdayÃÂ

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs lost, 5-1, to the Willmar Stingers at Franklin Rogers Park Wednesday night.

Late offense was hard to come by for the hosting MoonDogs, Wednesday. AfterÂ Tanner BrownÂ entered the game in relief for the Stingers to start the fifth, the Dogs were doomed. He put up zeros in the final five boxes and no hit the Dogs the rest of the night. Brown was efficient too, with seven strikeouts and no free passes.

The Stingers got out to an early, 2-0, lead with four hits in the first. RBI singles fromÂ Kyle ManzardoÂ andÂ Chase StankeÂ supplied the early run support.

After the Stingers extended their lead to three in the second,Â Dylan PhillipsÂ fired back with a solo home run in the bottom half, his team-leading fifth of the season, to decrease the deficit to 3-1. But after that, it was Willmar's game to lose the rest of the evening.

The Stingers added another pair of insurance runs in the fourth and went up 5-1.

Ultimately, the Stingers held on for their 15th win of the summer. They outhit Mankato, 8-4. Both sides were perfect defensively, with no errors.

Brown, now 1-1, got the win after the Willmar starter,Â DJ Wilkinson, went four innings. Wilkinson allowed four hits and a run to the MoonDogs. He walked and struck out one.

The loss went to AJ Wood in his first start for the MoonDogs. The right hander went two innings, allowed four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out three.

Tomorrow, the Mankato MoonDogs (10-14) are headed to Bill Taunton Stadium to close out the home-and-home series with the Willmar Stingers (15-8). The game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start.

