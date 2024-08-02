Stingers Sweep Big Sticks in Dominant Fashion

WILLMAR, MN - On a beautiful night in Willmar, the Stingers dominated the Big Sticks for the second consecutive night, winning this time 13-2.

Just like last night, the Stingers starter was fantastic, as Ryan Wentz (CSUN) went 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight.

The offense again picked up their pitcher, striking first in the 2nd and never looking back.

The big inning came in the 4th, as Willmar plated six runs, which included a three-run home run off the bat of Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC), to go up 7-1.

They then added three more in the 6th, with RBI hits from Landen Lozier (Michigan St), Max Buettenback (Nebraska) and Liam Bushey (Western Illinois).

Then in the 7th, the offense continued as Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) registered his 3rd hit of the game for an RBI and Lozier added a triple to his three-hit game that scored a run, putting Willmar up 12-2.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Avery Liestman (University of Jamestown) and Ben Welle (Wisconsin-Superior) teamed up to close out the game and give the Stingers the sweep.

Willmar heads to Mankato on Saturday to open up a two-game set with the MoonDogs.

