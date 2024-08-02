Chinooks Notch 9-Run Comeback But Fall in Extras 11-9

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - In the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday's resumed game against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (10-17), the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-17) had nothing cooking. They were down 9-0. Then, all of a sudden, first baseman Caleb Karll got a rally started with a hit by pitch, igniting a burning fire of an eight-run inning before the Chinooks eventually knotted it at nine in the eighth. But, the Dock Spiders added two runs in extras before slamming the door, winning game one 11-9.

Sitting dead in the water before it, the Chinooks' shoes seemed to fit when the inning struck seven.

Witness the glory of the eight-run inning here:

Five singles for 3 RBIs

Two doubles for 3 RBIs, one by Ty Wisdom (Kansas) and the other by Kyle Flynn (Concordia University of Wisconsin)

Two HBPs for batters

Two straight sac flies (2 RBIs) for the first two outs of the inning on batters No. 10 and 11 of the inning

All in all, the Chinooks forced 43 Fond du Lac pitches in the seventh as they kept the line moving.

After his run-scoring single in the previous frame, right fielder Nash Rippen (Wallace State Community College-Hanceville) tied it at nine in the eighth with another pull-side RBI. In total, 18 Lakeshore batters came to plate in the 7th-8th innings, matching the amount of hitters to record plate appearances from the 3rd-6th innings.

In the tenth, Chinook-killer Drew Barragan continued his winning ways as he recorded his fourth RBI of the game, pushing the lead to 10-9, Dock Spiders. Then, they extended it with an opposite-field single to swell the lead to 11-9.

The extra-innings damage proved to be too much to overcome for the Chinooks after they just worked a nine-run comeback thirty-odd minutes earlier.

For Lakeshore, standout players from the originally scheduled Thursday home game included Rippen (3 H, 2 RBI, R), right-handed reliever Matthew Lopez (3.1 IP, 1 ER) and center fielder Griffin Cameron (2 H, 2 BB, 2 SB, RBI).

The Chinooks gear up for another quick turnaround as game two of Friday's doubleheader against the Dock Spiders rolls on from Herr-Baker Field.

Article written by David Jacobs.

