Rockers Visit the Mallards for Unique Doubleheader

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms

Madison, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-10) take on the Madison Mallards (18-8) today in a pair of games starting at 3:35 p.m. The first matchup will be a continuation of yesterday's game, which was postponed in the top of the fifth inning due to severe weather. After that one is completed, the two teams will play a seven-inning game at 6:35 p.m.

Before last night's contest was postponed, Green Bay was out in front of Madison 4-3 in the top of the fifth. The Rockers took an early lead thanks to a pair of one-run singles from Sam Miller (Columbia) and Lane Allen (Blinn).

However, the Mallards responded in the top of the third inning with a three-spot. Two of those runs came courtesy of Rockers' errors. Madison's lead was short lived, though, as a two-run home run from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) put Green Bay back on top in the bottom of the third. That was the eighth long-ball of the season for the outfielder, which is good for second on the team.

Meanwhile on defense, Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) was cruising through 4.1 innings. The righty had only yielded a single run on two hits, striking out five Mallards along the way.

Marhefke and the Rockers set out to protect their lead over the back half of the game this afternoon. If Green Bay can hold on, it would move within two games of first place in the Great Lakes West.

Following the first game, the Rockers and Mallards play a seven-inning tilt at 6:35 p.m. from Warner Park. Green Bay's Nicholas Graham (Faulkner) is making his first start after a short relief stint at Wausau this past weekend.

The Mallards are handing the ball to Brandon Cahill (Walsh), who is set to start for just the second time this summer. The sophomore has made nine relief appearances, though, and has a 5.94 ERA over 16 innings.

Today's doubleheader is the last game between the Rockers and Mallards this summer. Green Bay returns home tomorrow for a two-game stand against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The first game of that series is at 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.

