Kingfish Back in Win Column After Road Victory Over Kokomo

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KOKOMO, IN - The Kingfish snapped a two-game loss streak after being swept by the Mallards in a 4-1 victory. The win places Kenosha 5.5 games back from Traverse City with 9 games left to play.

Kenosha was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first, however, the 'Fish were not able to score for the next seven innings.

The pitching staff was able to hold the Jackrabbits to a shoutout through the 8th inning. Eric Orloff threw another quality start going six innings scoreless against Kokomo.

Kenosha was finally able to add insurance in the 8th inning, scoring two runs that would be well needed. The Jackrabbits would score one in the 9th before Brock Graf closed the door for a 4-1 victory.

These two teams will face off again tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2024

Kingfish Back in Win Column After Road Victory Over Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.