Playoff Tickets Available Monday, August 5th

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







The excitement is building and the countdown is on! The Stingers are thrilled to announce that playoff tickets for the 2024 Northwoods League postseason will be available for purchase starting Monday, August 5th at 10 am!

We can't wait to bring the action to Bill Taunton Stadium!

Purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice. .

