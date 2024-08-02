Trains Keep on Rolling, Take a Share of First Place

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - On a hot and humid day in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Express defeated the visiting Duluth Huskies 3-2, and grabbed a share of first place in the division.

This game was all about the pitchers, as the teams starters combined for two runs allowed, and throwing a staggering 18 strikeouts to begin this game. Express starter Ryan Speshyock (Stanford) dominated the first two thirds of this game, allowing no runs on six hits, and striking out a whopping 13 Duluth batters. For the Huskies, Tyler Gray (Undecided) got the start, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits, and stiking out five. Ethan Thomas (Hawaii) grabbed the win (

The Eau Claire offense would finally break open in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Gabe Richardson (Minnesota- Duluth) smacked an RBI single down the right field line, scoring base runner Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky). That would not be all, as Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) mashed a two run home run over the Northwestern Bank sign to push the Express ahead 3-0. Duluth would not go down without a fight, as they were able to manufacture two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but closer Calen Higgins (Western Kentucky) secured the save (2) and the Express victory. This win pushes Eau Claire into a tie with Duluth for first place in the Great Plains East Division.

The Express look to extend their division lead and winning streak tomorrow night, as they open a new home series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT, and gates open at 4:35pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.