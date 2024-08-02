MoonDogs Walk off the Rox

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MoonDogs walk it off!!!

5-4 is the final and your MoonDogs have moved to just a half game back of first place and are very present in the playoff hunt!

Rylen Bayne (Hawaii) got the start on the mound for Mankato and had a great outing. He made it through 5 2/3 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 of which in his final inning, and struck out 5.

Mankato's offense scrathed and clawed back all throughout this game going down 2 at one point and coming back to tie it up in the 8th on an RBI walk from Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) bringing in pinch runner Ben Robichaux (Louisiana Lafayette).

Mankato had two relief arms throw tonight the first of which being Parker Maccauley (Evansville) who also threw well going 2 1/3 scoreless innings striking out 2 batters.

Elias Hachem (Evansville) closed out the game for your MoonDogs throwing the 9th innings allowing 1 hit with a strikeout.

Mankato will face off against Willmar for the next two games looking to continue the winning and move up even further in the standings!

