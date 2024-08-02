Chucks Swept for First Time this Season

August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Chucks get swept for the first time this season against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, falling tonight 5-7. The Chucks have lost 4 straight home games.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser) started again today for the Chucks. He went 5.2 innings pitched with 8 strikeouts, a season best. Bryce Carter (Eastern Florida State College) took over in relief, pitching just 1.1 innings and striking out 2. Carsen Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) went 2.0 innings as well, striking out 6. The Chucks pitching staff combined for 16 total strikeouts.

The Chucks struck first in the bottom of the 1st, with Val Cerna Jr. (Central Methodist University) scoring on several throwing errors from the Border Cats. They would score again in the 3rd, after a double by Max Galvin (Miami) put him into scoring position for Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State) to bring him home on an RBI single.

The Chucks wouldn't score again until the 7th inning, when they scored 3 runs to tie the game at 5-5. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) had a sacrifice fly to score Val Cerna Jr. Later, on a double steal, a throwing error by the Border Cats allowed Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate) to score, with Max Galvin scoring on a ground out RBI from Colin Bruggemann.

The Chucks will play the Madison Mallards tomorrow, August 3rd. It is JDRF Night at the Ball Park! Stick around after the game for the area's favorite fireworks show, presented by Crystal Finishing Systems. First pitch is at 6:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.