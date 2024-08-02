Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Just Short as Huskies, Swept by Express, Lose Division Lead
August 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Duluth Huskies left 12 runners on base and suffered a debilitating, 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Eau Claire Express for the second straight game at Carson Park Friday night.
For the vast majority of the night, the Huskies (15-12, 32-29) pitching staff dominated the Express (15-12, 30-32), allowing just three hits. However, missed opportunities before the ninth haunted the Huskies and they paid for missing those chances.
Through six innings, Huskies starter Tyler Gray diced up the Eau Claire lineup. He surrendered just one hit, walked only one batter and most importantly, didn't allow a single run. Eau Claire starter Ryan Speshyock could make the same claim through six innings but his road was much rockier. The Huskies populated the bases, but were never able to score. In total, they left 12 on base. In comparison, the Express left just two.
Speshyock got big out after big out, many of them by way of the strikeout. He finished the game with 13 in his six innings of work. And eventually, his offense was able to break through.
In the seventh, the Express got a walk, a balk to move the runner and then a single aided by a bad play in right field by Max Coupe to score the first run. The Huskies lifted Gray in favor of Rowen Barnes. His first batter, Jake Busson, drilled a two-run home run to put the Express out front, 3-0.
The Huskies didn't go down without a fight in the ninth. They utilized a couple of walks and a wild pitch, then a sacrifice fly from Ethan Cole and an RBI single from Charlie Sutherland. However, in a fitting conclusion to the game, the Huskies stranded the tying run, plus one more, in the ninth. The final out? Coupe squared up a ball. .. caught on the warning track in left.
The loss was just Duluth's fourth of the season against the Express, but the most recent two were the biggest two of the season. With the loss, the Huskies allowed the Express, along with Thunder Bay (who swept Wausau), to pull even atop the Great Plains East division.
Up Next
The Huskies head south to Waterloo to take on the Bucks, also firmly entrenched in the division race just 1.5 games back, for a two-game weekend series in Iowa. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Madison Mallards Crush Six Homers in Sweep of Green Bay Rockers - Madison Mallards
- Loggers Fall Short in Back-to-Back Games in Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Rox Come out on Wrong End of Close Game in Mankato - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Walk off the Rox - Mankato MoonDogs
- Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Just Short as Huskies, Swept by Express, Lose Division Lead - Duluth Huskies
- Spitters' Win Streak Snapped - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Sweep Big Sticks in Dominant Fashion - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Drop a Pair of Slugfests to the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Trains Keep on Rolling, Take a Share of First Place - Eau Claire Express
- Chucks Swept for First Time this Season - Wausau Woodchucks
- Chinooks Notch 9-Run Comeback But Fall in Extras 11-9 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rivets Fall to Royal Oak Leprechauns in Hard-Fought Matchup - Rockford Rivets
- Playoff Tickets Available Monday, August 5th - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Visit the Mallards for Unique Doubleheader - Green Bay Rockers
- Kingfish Back in Win Column After Road Victory Over Kokomo - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Duluth Huskies Stories
- Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Just Short as Huskies, Swept by Express, Lose Division Lead
- Division Lead Narrows as Huskies Drop First Game of Road Trip vs Express
- Fairytale Fifth Inning Propelled Duluth in the Series Finale Against Thunder Bay
- Border Cats Clinch Superior Cup as Fourth Straight One-Run Game Doesn't Go Huskies' Way
- Home Stand Wraps up with Final, and Biggest, Matchups with Thunder Bay