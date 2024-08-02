Spitters' Win Streak Snapped

Traverse City, MI - August 2, 2024 - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game two of the two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 5-3, in front of 4,047 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense stayed hot in the first inning starting with a throwing error by Brody Fay to allow Jt Sokolove to reach second. Later in the inning, Aaron Piasecki hit a sacrifice flyout to score Sokolove to start the Spitters off with a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, the Battle Jacks offense pieced together a few offensive opportunities, with a leadoff single from Cody Hultink followed by a walk drawn by Ryan Geck to put two runners on base. Silas Shaffer tied the game with a single to right field that scored Hultink to make it 1-1. Ben Fierenzi hit a single to center scoring two, Berry, who pinch ran for Geck, and Shaffer, to give the Battle Jacks a 3-1 lead. Piasecki led off the bottom of the third inning with a single to left field to start the offense for the Pit Spitters. Camden Traficante was able to push Piasecki across the plate with a ground out to cut the Battle Jacks lead down to 3-2.

The offensive retort continued for the Pit Spitters in the bottom of the fourth inning with a double to left field hit by Ethan Belk. Michael Tchavdarov then hit a double to left field scoring Belk to tie the game at 3-3. In the top of the fifth inning, Caleb Estrada singled to right field and was then thrown out in a fielder's choice play grounded into by Hultink. Garrett Smith hit a two-run home run to give the Battle Jacks a 5-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pit Spitters had bases loaded with one out, but didn't capitalize as Traficante grounded into an inning ending double play. Only an inning later with two runners on, Tchavdarov grounded into an inning ending double play as well. The Battle Jacks went on to seal the victory and snap the five-game winning streak for the Pit Spitters, winning 5-3.

The Pit Spitters drop to 18-11 in the second half of the season and to 35-29 overall, while the Battle Jacks improve to 11-17 in the second half and to 30-34 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jake Brown threw three innings where he gave up three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out three. Jack Ickes threw four innings where he allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one. James Geshel threw two innings of scoreless relief where he struck out three.

The Pit Spitters will travel to Kenosha tomorrow for the start of a two-game series against the Kingfish. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

